The newest mascot for the Spokane Indians: Introducing KC the KC-135 tanker

SPOKANE, wash. - For 12 seasons, Recycleman stole the hearts of Spokane Indians fans. Last week, he announced his retirement, but now there's a new member of the mascot team!
The newest member of the Spokane Indians lineup is "KC," a KC-135 and he's part of the Operation Fly Together campaign with Fairchild Air Force Base.
FUN FACTS:
- His favorite movie is "Top Gun"
- His favorite song is "Danger Zone"
KC highlights the KC-135 tankers, builds pride for the base's critical functions and helps better the lives of Veterans from all services that have settled in the Spokane region.
"KC has been created as a symbol of the campaign to evoke a positive message of this incredible airplane and the vital role of Fairchild AFB in national security," Spokane Indians Public Relations Director Bud Bareither said via email. "The debut of KC is also a celebration of our nation's Air Force, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary on September 18, 2022."
As a fun way to refuel, fans can buy "tanker nachos" during games, which a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Fly Together Campaign.
KC will make his stadium debut on July 22 and tickets are still available. To buy them, click here.