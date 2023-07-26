HAYDEN, Idaho - Hayden Days returns for a weekend of summertime merriment!
This annual event first began as Hayden Frolic in 1956, just one year after Hayden was officially made a city. Since then, it has seen a few new additions and alterations, from "Midnight Madness" with a street dance party, to Northern Lakes firefighters starting the day off right with a delicious pancake breakfast ahead of the parade.
This year, you'll find food, music, bounce houses and more! Some highlights include the Hayden Days Car Show, the "Hayden's Got Talent" Show, the senior's beer and wine garden, pony rides and, of course, the annual Pancake Feed ahead of the Hayden Days Parade!
Be sure to check out the Hayden Days schedule to see all the events so you don't miss any of the fun!