SPOKANE, Wash. - Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14, and time is running out if you're looking to book a reservation for brunch.
Several popular Spokane restaurants are hosting special brunches or are expecting a brunch rush! 1898 and Twigs Bistro are still accepting reservations for their special brunches, while Chaps and Franks Diner are first-come, first-serve from breakfast to dinner.
Is breakfast in bed more of your mom's style? We asked mothers in our audience what they'd enjoy for a homecooked treat, and the most popular options included:
- Virgin mimosas
- Eggs Benedict
- Waffles, French toast, or pancakes
- Omelettes
- Healthy options like turkey sausage or fruit salad
Luckily, you don't have to break the bank to whip up all these goodies! With a quick trip to the store, we were able to round up a delicious spread with ingredients for these menu items and came in under $50.
So if a fancy brunch on the town is out of the budget, you can try your luck in the kitchen. Just remember to add the secret ingredient: extra love!