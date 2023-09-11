SPOKANE, Wash. - When Russia bombed Kyiv in February last year, it was an escalation of conflict which began back in 2014 when Crimea was invaded and annexed by Russia. While the conflict simmered for nearly a decade following the initial invasion, it never ceased, and on Feb. 24, 2022, Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, first targeting Kyiv and the surrounding region.
At least 89 civilians were reportedly killed in the initial attacks against Kyiv, with over 2 million evacuating. Countries across the globe began making arrangements to receive fleeing civilians, including the United States.
Here in Spokane, we saw a wave of support for Ukrainians, from fundraisers to donations of much-needed goods. We also saw Thrive International, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding refugees which began operations only weeks before the invasion, open the Thrive Center to help house Ukrainians fleeing conflict.
For many Ukrainians arriving in Spokane, it was a time of hardship, loss, turmoil, uncertainty, and sorrow, but they've continued to face challenges, showing amazing strength and courage along the way.
The Spokane Public Library is hosting a panel of displaced Ukrainians who have found sanctuary in Spokane. They'll be sharing firsthand accounts of their experiences.
The event is free to attend for all ages. Head to nx?yx?yetk? Hall at the Downtown Library on Sept. 12 between 6:30-8 p.m. to welcome the panelists and hear their stories.
To request accommodations (i.e. hearing assistance, ASL requests, or other ADA inquiries), call the library at 509-444-5340.