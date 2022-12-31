Lewis and Clark High School

Courtesy: The Spokesman Review (Colin Mulvany)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is hosting a Let's Talk! event over coffee at Lewis and Clark High School. The event provides an opportunity for community members and parents to have conversations and ask questions to SPS leadership. Each monthly event is held at a different high school so all haven an opportunity to connect.

No RSVP is needed, coffee will be provided! Guests will need to check in at the school's main office and follow the signs to the event. 

If you have questions, please send a message at https://spokaneschools.org/letstalk.

Venue

Lewis and Clark High School 521 W. 4th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204

Date and Time

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8-10 a.m.

Type of Event

Community, Education, School, Family, Free

Organization and Contact info

Spokane Public Schools

509.354.5900

http://www.spokaneschools.org/coffeewithsps

For a list of upcoming Let's Talk! events, visit: Newsroom / Coffee with SPS

Tags