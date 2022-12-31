SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is hosting a Let's Talk! event over coffee at Lewis and Clark High School. The event provides an opportunity for community members and parents to have conversations and ask questions to SPS leadership. Each monthly event is held at a different high school so all haven an opportunity to connect.
No RSVP is needed, coffee will be provided! Guests will need to check in at the school's main office and follow the signs to the event.
If you have questions, please send a message at https://spokaneschools.org/letstalk.
Venue
Lewis and Clark High School 521 W. 4th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204
Date and Time
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 8-10 a.m.
Type of Event
Community, Education, School, Family, Free
Organization and Contact info
Spokane Public Schools
509.354.5900
http://www.spokaneschools.org/coffeewithsps
For a list of upcoming Let's Talk! events, visit: Newsroom / Coffee with SPS