SPOKANE, Wash. — If you love a good estate or yard sale, the Spokane Symphony's Upscale Sale may be the place for you. There will the thousands of donated items that fill the 40,000 square foot space at 1149 W. Garfield Rd. in Airway Heights.
Last year, the event raised $60,000 for the Spokane Symphony, becoming the second largest fundraiser produced by Spokane Symphony Associates.
They are hoping for an even bigger turn out this year because of all the amazing items that will be up for grabs.
This years donated treasures include many pieces of furniture, framed art, pieces of costume jewelry, goblets and crystal, china sets, remarkable kitchen items, holiday and home decor, rugs, designer clothes and handbags, electronics, sports, gardening and much more.
The first choice sale starts on Thursday, June 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. Shoppers can pay $5 to get first choice of all best merchandise.
The sale will continue with no entry fee on:
- Friday, June 2: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 3: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 4: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 7: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Not only does it raise funds for the Symphony it is a treasure trove for bargain shoppers!