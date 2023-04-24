SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're still not sure how to spend your Monday evening, this might be the event for you.
Tonight, the Commanders Jazz Ensemble of the US Air Force Band of the Golden West is coming to the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.
The 20 full-time airmen-musicians are connecting with our community right here in Spokane to share a mix of classic favorites and modern music.
It starts at 7 p.m., and it's FREE to the public.
This group is part of the only active-duty air force band this side of the Rockies. They travel all over the west-coast performing in front of thousands of people.
For more info, you can visit the US Air Force Band of the Golden West Commanders Jazz Ensemble concert page!