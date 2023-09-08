PULLMAN, Wash. — Oregon State University and Washington State University have initiated legal action today by suing the conference to gain full control of governance, business information and protect the conference's access.
10 Pac-12 schools have given notice that they will be leaving the conference, which now left Oregon State and Washington State.
This legal action will now allow the two universities to continue exploring all their options for preserving the conference going forward.
The filing is seeking to prevent the university's who have departed the Pac-12 from attempting to take action regarding the status and the governance of the conference.
WSU and OSU are pursing to be the sole remaining voting members for the Pac-12 Board of Directors.
The Pac-12 commissioner recently asked current and former members of the Pac-12 board to meet on Sept. 13 to vote on a “go forward governance approach” for the conference.
This new restraining order now says that this meeting violates the Pac-12 constitution by-laws.
“We owe it to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans to do everything in our power to protect the Pac-12 Conference and explore all future options,” said Kirk Schulz, President of Washington State University and Chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors. “WSU and OSU are working in lockstep to identify the best path forward. The future of the Pac-12 must be determined by the remaining members, not by those who are leaving.”
WSU has recently been approached by the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference. In an advisory meeting they outlined three possibilities for the athletic conference which include affiliating with Mountain West, joining the American Athletic Conference or working to rebuild the Pac-12.
On Aug. 31 the Atlantic Coast Conference voted Friday to add Stanford, California and SMU next year. Leaving only OSU and WSU to figure out what is next for the conference.
The two remaining schools are attempting to make decisions for the conference while seeking collaboration and consultation from the departing universities on making an ultimate decision.
“As the two remaining member institutions of the Pac-12, we are stepping forward with urgency to safeguard the integrity of the conference and preserve its legacy on behalf of student-athletes, fans and the conference itself,” said OSU President Jayathi Murthy. “We’ve heard the voices of constituents at home and from across the West about how much the Pac-12 and our regional rivalries mean to them. We are linking arms and fighting on their behalf.”
The legal briefing states that the other schools in the Pac-12 forfeited their right to vote on conference matters when they announced their withdrawal from the league.
Since they are now members of a competing conference, those universities may have a conflict of interest when making decisions to benefit the Pac-12.