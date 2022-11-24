MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department shared their thanks to the community for the support given to them this past week. For the holiday, they received notes of appreciation, food, and an outpouring of kindness, saying of the gestures, "Please know that we hear you and see you, and we are grateful."
From the MPD Facebook page:
On this morning of Thanksgiving, we are thankful for the outpouring of support from our community. Yesterday, four members of our Moscow City Council, along with City Deputy Supervisor, Tyler Palmer, stopped by to meet and thank two of the many members from other agencies who are helping us in this investigation.
We have received beautiful notes and letters of appreciation. Donations of amazing food, baked goods, and so much more.
To our Moscow residents, we are humbled by the outpouring of support. Please know that we hear you and see you, and we are grateful.
On behalf of all the members at Moscow Police Department, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.