SPOKANE, Wash. - The weekend is here again, and it's going to be a scorcher, because these events are lit.
First Friday and Sunday Art Mart
Downtown Spokane, July 7 and July 9
This weekend, enjoy two different, equally awesome art events! First Friday of the month means it's time to celebrate all things local arts and music. Check the Downtown Spokane website for the full list of participating businesses. If that wasn't enough art for one weekend, get ready to hit up the Sunday Art Mart! It's an opportunity for local, emerging artists and crafters to exhibit and sell work in a casual and friendly environment, right in the heart of downtown.
Brick West Brewing Plaza, July 8
Spokane Boxing is holding a youth boxing card at the Brick West plaza on July 8! You can get tickets at Spokane Boxing at 115 S. Jefferson St., just a couple blocks from Brick West. The large plaza is family friendly, dog friendly, and (of course) Brick West beer friendly!
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, July 9
If you don't recognize the band, you'll recognize their mega-hit, "Wagon Wheel." On their whirlwind new album, Paint This Town, Old Crow Medicine Show offers up a riveting glimpse into American mythology.
Cheney Bi-Mart Arena, July 7-9
Dust off those cowboy boots and saddle up for a weekend of fun! It's not technically in Spokane, but you can't miss the Cheney Rodeo! It's been a staple for 55 years. Things kick off Friday evening, the big parade and festival are Saturday, and things wrap up with a full day of events on Sunday.