SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking for some weekend fun outside from Bloomsday? Visit Spokane has some great suggestions!
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert
May 5-6
First Interstate Center for the Arts
Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok and magic mirrors in high-definition while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again.
Swing with Bing
May 6
Historic Davenport Hotel
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swing-with-bing-dinner-dancing-with-sachas-supper-club-tickets-574953349947
Tickets are limited, so scoop them up now! The Historic Davenport Hotel celebrates the 120th birthday of Spokane’s own Bing Crosby. It’s an evening of old Hollywood nostalgia and a perfect excuse to get dressed to the nines for an evening of dinner and dancing. You get a three course dinner, drinks, and music. Tickets are anywhere from $35-$150 depending…
Asian American Pacific Heritage Celebration
May 7
CenterPlace Regional Event Center
In 1992, the month of May was designated by President George H. W. Bush as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The annual celebration honors the many contributions and accomplishments of Asian Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, and Native Hawaiians. Celebrate at this free event. You’ll see captivating cultural presentations from Spokane Chinese Dancers, Filipino American Dance group, Japanese Bon Odori dancers, Marshallese Group and Spokane Mele Ohana among others. Food vendors, and Asian food potluck. This event is organized by The Filipino American Northwest Association, The Spokane Chinese Association, the Indian Youth Club of Spokane and the Marshallese Full Gospel Group.
First Friday
May 5
Various locations
www.downtownspokane.org/firstfriday
I highly recommend going to the Downtown Spokane Partnership website to check out the map of participating businesses before you head out. First Friday is designed to showcase the downtown art and retail scene. Downtown retailers and restaurants feature artists, musicians, exclusive activities, product launches and specialty food and beverage on the first Friday of each month.