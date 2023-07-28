SPOKANE, Wash. - Another fine summer weekend lies ahead, which makes it the perfect time to head out on the town and enjoy some local events! Visit Spokane has some exciting suggestions.
July 21-July 29
Spokane Civic Theatre
It's the classic Robert Louis Stevenson tale come to life! Set sail on a daring adventure with young Jim Hawkins as he embarks on a perilous quest for buried treasure, encountering treacherous pirates and unexpected allies along the way.
July 27
Riverfront Park
The free performances of Shakespeare in the Park are back this summer at Riverfront Park! Friday & Sunday night, enjoy Hamlet. On Saturday and Monday, enjoy Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead. The same cast will tell both stories as you, the audience, follow them from life to death… or is it death to life?
July 27-29
Spokane Comedy Club
Best known for his third place finish on the season 4 of Last Comic Standing, . Chris can also be seen on his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and “Live at Gotham.”
July 27-August 6
Sandpoint, ID
Head over to Idaho for The Festival at Sandpoint, which strives to provide a rich music experience presenting a wide range of concerts. Michael Franti, Train, The String Cheese Quartet are just a few of the options!