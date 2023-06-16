SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Visit Spokane has you covered!
June 16-17
Spokane Comedy Club
Marlon Wayans comes from a comedy empire and he’s going to be in Spokane for two nights bringing his standup to the stage. Marlon’s films have grossed over half a billion dollars at the box office. And, of course, he was on In Living Color. His early shows are sold out, but the late shows are still open!
June 17
Main Avenue in downtown Spokane
It’s never too early to start Christmas shopping! Or maybe you need a unique Father's Day gift? With 142 local artists and creators showcasing their art and wares in downtown Spokane, you're bound to find something you can't live without! The bazaar runs from 11 a.m. to 8pm. Most items are $100 or less in an effort to keep art accessible to everyone.
June 16-17
Downtown Coeur d’Alene
Car d’Alene is back! Experience the largest classic car cruise in North Idaho on Friday night and on Saturday, wander through and take a peek at these beautifully restored vehicles.
June 21
Manito/Comstock Neighborhoods
Technically not a weekend event but... looking ahead to next week: Celebrate the official start to summer at Summer Parkways on June 21! It’s lovingly called Spokane’s biggest block party on the South Hill, but ALL are welcome. Bring your bikes, your scooters, your unicycles, whatever, and enjoy the four mile route that’s closed to traffic. It’s all in the Manito/Comstock neighborhoods.