SPOKANE, Wash. - It's 4th of July weekend, which means plenty of fun parades, fireworks, and street fairs are planned across the region to celebrate. However, there's more than just Independence Day fun to enjoy.
Visit Spokane has rounded up a handful of weekend events to check out:
First Interstate Center for the Arts, June 30-July 2
From the producer of Broadway hit "The Lion King" comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.
ICCU Summer Carnival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park, June 30-July 4
Riverfront Park will be transformed into a thrilling 5-day carnival that promises to deliver loads of fun and excitement. From the classic Ferris wheel to the Zipper and kiddie roller coaster, you'll find it all. The grand finale of the free 4th of July Fireworks and Concert featuring the Spokane Symphony. Fireworks start at 10pm. Admission is free, BUT the carnival rides cost money. $1 a ticket. Rides cost 3-5 tickets.
Spokane Comedy Club, June 29-July 1
Have a laugh with Alonzo Bodden at Spokane Comedy Club! Alonzo is a regular panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me." In his upcoming stand-up special, Heavy Lightweight, which streams on Amazon Prime Video this summer, he presents a range of topics from slavery, cell phones, and the #MeToo movement, to millennials, Kanye West and Taco Bell.
Various locations, July 1-31
This July, Spokane celebrates the 30th anniversary of Benny & Joon! The locally filmed cinematic treasure screens at the one and only Garland Theater on Saturday, July 15th, followed by a short film by Hamilton Studio commemorating the anniversary, and a live in-person Q&A with select local cast and crew. All month long, participating businesses throughout Spokane will create a city-wide trip down memory lane - including Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane Public Library, Ferguson's Cafe, The Scoop, Spokast!, Hamilton Studio, and more.