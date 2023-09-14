SPOKANE, Wash. - The weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one, so it's a great time to get out on the town and have some fun! Visit Spokane has some great suggestions for you.
Sept. 16 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Multitalented rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as "Get Back," "Money Maker," and "My Chick Bad."
Masterworks 1: A Place Called Home
Sept. 16-17 - Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
The Symphony is back for its 78th season! Their first Masterworks of the year is all about the meaning of home. You'll hear some beautiful music from the homesickness of the immigrant Dvorák to a Salish Language hymn via Copland’s boisterous Americana.
Sept.16-Dec. 31 - Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
MINECRAFT! A full interactive exhibition kicks off this weekend at the MAC. This one is for you if you have kids or are a kid at heart.
The exhibition celebrates how Minecraft has developed into a platform for unlimited creative expression, community crafting, and inspiration to build a better world outside the game.
Oktoberfest Celebrations
Various locations
We have three - count 'em three! - Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend. Hit them all up!
Sept. 16 - Historic Davenport Hotel Garden Terrace
Sept. 16 - No-Li Bier Hall
Sept. 16-17 - Brick West Brewing