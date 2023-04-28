Looking for fun things to do in Spokane this weekend? Did you miss out on grabbing Shania Twain tickets and need something to fill the void? Well, you're in luck! Here are some events to check out:
April 28
First Interstate Center for the Arts
Daniel Tosh takes the stage at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 28. The comedian has been making audiences laugh since his move to LA in 2001. Tosh.0 is a Comedy Central gem. It’s your chance to see his antics live. Tickets are limited!
Spokane Symphony: Jurassic Park
April 29
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
Experience the magic of Jurassic Park, projected in HD on the giant 20’ x 40’ screen at The Fox, with a riveting live performance of John Williams’ iconic score by the Spokane Symphony. Can’t think of a better way to experience this movie!
April 27-29
Spokane Comedy Club
Comedian Kellen Erskine has appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, NBC's America's Got Talent, and the Amazon Original Series Inside Jokes. He has garnered over 30 million views with his clips on Dry Bar Comedy. He’s in Spokane for the weekend and tickets to all his shows are still available. $20-$28
April 29
Spokane County Fair & Expo Center
What’s a lifestyle show, you ask? It’s a place to find everything you need to be your BEST self! This is fancy talk for beauty, health and relaxation. You can find the products, services and resources to improve your quality of life. Enjoy, samples and specials, treatments and win big prizes from dozens of drawings. Just $5 gets you in, plus 3,000 event bags will be handed out. Fun!