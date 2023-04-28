Looking for fun things to do in Spokane this weekend? Did you miss out on grabbing Shania Twain tickets and need something to fill the void? Well, you're in luck! Here are some events to check out:

Daniel Tosh

April 28

First Interstate Center for the Arts

Daniel Tosh takes the stage at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 28. The comedian has been making audiences laugh since his move to LA in 2001. Tosh.0 is a Comedy Central gem. It’s your chance to see his antics live. Tickets are limited!

Spokane Symphony: Jurassic Park

April 29

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Experience the magic of Jurassic Park, projected in HD on the giant 20’ x 40’ screen at The Fox, with a riveting live performance of John Williams’ iconic score by the Spokane Symphony. Can’t think of a better way to experience this movie!

Kellen Erksine

April 27-29

Spokane Comedy Club

Comedian Kellen Erskine has appeared on ConanJimmy Kimmel, NBC's America's Got Talent, and the Amazon Original Series Inside Jokes. He has garnered over 30 million views with his clips on Dry Bar Comedy. He’s in  Spokane for the weekend and tickets to all his shows are still available. $20-$28

Spokane Lifestyle Show

April 29

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

What’s a lifestyle show, you ask? It’s a place to find everything you need to be your BEST self! This is fancy talk for beauty, health and relaxation. You can find the products, services and resources to improve your quality of life. Enjoy, samples and specials, treatments and win big prizes from dozens of drawings. Just $5 gets you in, plus 3,000 event bags will be handed out. Fun!

Tags