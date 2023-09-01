SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig out in the Park is annual community event that brings local vendors together! While this is a fun event, it may be a little expensive if you are wanting get multiple things.
After you take a look at all the vendors, there are a couple that offer some food that won't break the bank.
Piggly's Barbeque offers a value meal for $9.99! You can choose between a hamburger or sausage brat then you get fries and a lemonade.
Most meals at pig out in the park will range from $14-20, so this is a steal.
After get your meal from Piggly's there are so many options for your extra $10. You can get a refreshing beverage, snack or a sweet dessert.
There are many vendors that offer lemonade but the Old Fashioned County Lemonade stand offers fresh squeezed lemonade with delicious flavors. You can pick from classic, strawberry, huckleberry, peach and raspberry. You can get any of these for $8, the owners mentioned that huckleberry is the most popular!
But if you aren't wanting a drink, there are so many dessert options that can fill any craving!
If you want ice cream you can head on over to Ben & Jerry's, Dippin' Dots, Elle's Huckleberry, Mary Lou's Milk Bottle Desserts, Sweet Snack Attack or Sweet Wheels!
One of the popular places was Shishikaberry's, if you visit them you can pick from a variety of fruits dipped in chocolate with topping of your choosing. Many people are walking around with chocolate covered strawberries on a stick!
A cool deal that pig out in the park is offering to help people save money is their "$6 bites"!
Almost all of the food vendors will be offering a snack size portion of one of their most popular meals for $6. If you are wanting to take advantage of this offer it is only happening at 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Even though many people say pig out in the park has gotten more expensive, well it may be true, there are ways to save money and still get to have the full experience for only $20!
Let us know how you spent $20 at pig out in the park in Riverfront Park!