High school graduations are quickly approaching and there are many schools around the area that are graduating their senior class of 2023!
We are making this hectic time easier by giving you the dates, times, and locations for 17 different graduation ceremonies.
Central Valley School District:
- Central Valley High School
- Jun. 10, 3:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. @McCarthey Stadium at Gonzaga University
- University High School
- Jun. 10, 12 p.m. @McCarthey Stadium at Gonzaga
Coeur d'Alene School District:
- Coeur d'Alene High School
- Jun. 9, 7 p.m. @Coeur d’Alene High School
- Lake City High School
- Jun. 10, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. @Timberwolf Football Stadium
East Valley School District:
- East Valley High School
- Jun. 13, 7 p.m. @First Interstate Center
Mead School District:
- Mead High School
- May 31, 7-10 p.m. @Union Stadium
- Mount Spokane High School
- Jun. 9, 8 p.m. @McCarthey Athletic Center
Spokane Public Schools:
- Ferris High School
- Jun. 11, 12-1:30 p.m. @The Podium
- Lewis and Clark High School
- Jun. 11, 7- 8:30 p.m. @The Podium
- North Central High School
- Jun. 10, 4:30-6 p.m. @The Podium
- Rogers High School
- Jun. 11, 3:30 p.m. @The Podium
- Shadle Park High School
- Jun. 10, 1:30 p.m. @The Podium
West Valley School District:
- Dishman Hills High School
- Jun. 8, 6-7:30 p.m. @Fox Theater
- Spokane Valley High School
- Jun. 8, 6-8 p.m. @Spokane Community College Lair
- West Valley High School
- Jun. 9, 6:30-8 p.m. @The Podium
Cheney School District:
- Cheney High School
- Jun. 9, 5 p.m. @Reese Field
Post Falls School District:
- Post Falls High School
- Jun. 8, 7 p.m. @Post Falls High School
Congratulations to all of the students graduating in any of these ceremonies, and to others that are not in this list. Celebrate all of your accomplishments so far!
