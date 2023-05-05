With the warmer weather coming in, farmer's market season is here. Below is a round-up of a few inland northwest farmers' markets and when you can check them out this summer. Note many do not have end dates, some markets will evaluate the last date pending weather and other seasonal variables. Happy farmers' market season!
AIRWAY HEIGHTS FARMERS' MARKET - 12703 W 14th Ave., Airway Heights
This year is the first year for Airway Heights to host its own farmers' market. It runs April 8th through May 13th at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Every week it takes place at Heights Church with over 30 vendors participating some weeks. Admission is free.
All the information you will need can also be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AirwayHeightsSummerMarket/
ATHOL FARMERS' MARKET - 30355 N. Third St., Athol
Every Friday in Athol from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., vendors gather at Athol City Park to share their goods. The market runs from May 13th through September 29th this year. Free music is available at the markets throughout the season, including their opening day.
To stay up-to-date on upcoming markets and vendors, go to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Atholfarmersmarket/
BONNERS COUNTY FARMERS'S MARKET - 6181 Kootenai St., Bonners Ferry
This market serving the Bonners Ferry area is already underway. The market is across the street from the Kootenai River Inn and runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 7th. Vendors range from clutches to fresh fruit to goat cheese; there's a little something for everyone.
Take a look at their options at their website: https://bonnersferryfarmersmarket.org/
CHEWELAH FARMERS' MARKET - NW corner of the Chewelah City Park on Highway 395
Chewelah Farmers Market Fridays, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through Oct. 13. The northwest corner of Chewelah City Park on Highway 195. (509) 680-2032. Friday, May 12-Oct. 13, 11 a.m. Website
EMERSON GARFIELD FARMERS' MARKET - 2310 North Monroe St., Spokane
Every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. this summer, the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood will host local vendors and food trucks for their farmers' market. On top of the standard market vendors and activities, they also host special events throughout the season including cookbook demos, cider pressings, kid activities, and more. The first market of the season runs June 2nd through September 29th.
Learn more here: http://market.emersongarfield.org/
FAIRWOOD FARMERS MARKET - 318 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane
Every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. vendors get together in the Fairwood neighborhood near Mead High School and share the best of their produce and arts. Local musicians perform music weekly with varying genres. They accept WIC, SNAP, and Market Match programs as well! The markets this year will run May 16th through October 10th
For a full list of vendors and sponsors, go to their website: http://www.fairwoodfarmersmarket.org
GARLAND SUMMER MARKET - 733 W Garland Ave., Spokane
The Garland District hosts its summer market every Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30. There's produce, specialty products, art, and more. If you visit, you also can see the unique local shops in the area. The first market of the season will be May 25th, the last of the season will by August 31st. They are looking for volunteers to help with set-up and clean-up, if you are interested.
A list of all the vendors, musicians, and shops participating along with volunteer opportunities can be found at this link: https://www.garlanddistrict.com/summermarket
KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET - 1335 W. Summit Parkway, Spokane
Every Wednesday evening, Kendall Yards is full of people enjoying the Night Market. It's a fusion of local vendors and brick and mortar stores nestled next to the river. Unlike other markets, it takes place in the evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The first market of the season is slated for May 24th and ends in September.
Learn more about the market at their website here: http://kendallnightmarket.org/
LIBERTY LAKE FARMERS MARKET - 1421 N. Meadwood Ln., Liberty Lake
Starting May 20th, Liberty Lake will host its weekly farmers market at Town Square Park. The market hosts anywhere from 40 to 50 vendors each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Vendors offer produce, baked goods, eggs, meats, and more.
For more on the market, go to their website: https://www.libertylakefarmersmarket.com/
MILLWOOD MARKET - 9241 E Frederick Ave., Spokane
The Millwood neighborhood hosts their markets at Millwood City Park on Wednesdays through the summer and autumn. Summer hours 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while autumn hours will close a little earlier at 6 p.m. The first market of the season is May 31st and will wrap up on October 11th. Uniquely, the market offers market bags, filled with seasonal produce you can pick up at the market for either $15 or $25 depending on size.
To learn more about the market bags and the market itself, you can go to their website: https://farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org
NORTHEAST HILLYARD FARMER'S MARKET - 4001 N. Cook St., Spokane
People living near the Hillyard neighborhood can enjoy the market on Mondays starting June 5th. Every week it will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring over two dozen vendors and various activities like free family photos, raffles, crafts, community resources and more. On Monday, May 8th they will host a soft launch focusing on Mother's Day with plant starters and other gift ideas for mom.
Go to their website if you would like to learn more: https://hillyardfarmersmarket.org/
SPOKANE FARMERS MARKET - 2195 W 2nd Ave., Spokane
Entering its 25th year, the Spokane Farmer's Market has been the home to many vendors in a new outdoor setting this year at Coeur d’Alene Park in Spokane. Vendors bring breads, organic produce, cheeses, soaps, and more. All the vendors are from our region and arrive weekly on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The first market of the season is set for Saturday May 13th and it will wrap up in October.
More information can be found on their website: https://www.spokanefarmersmarket.org/
SPOKANE VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET - 2426 N. Discovery Pl., Spokane Valley
This year marks the fifth annual year of the Spokane Valley Farmers' Market and is set to start on June 2nd and will run through September 15th. On each Friday, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can go to shop, enjoy live music, food trucks, and more. Vendors are from and around the Spokane Valley area.
To see a full list of vendors and activities, go to https://spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org/
THURSDAY MARKET - Perry District, Spokane - 924 S Perry St., Spokane, Washington 99202
Every Thursday starting in May and running through October, vendors come out to the South Hill to share locally grown food and hand-crafted artisanal goods. This is a weekly event from 3 p.m. to 7 .m. They accept debit, credit, cash, and EBT/SNAP cards. Some vendors also accept WIC and Senior Famers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers.
Find more information here: https://www.thursdaymarket.org/
WONDER MARKET - 835 N Post St., Spokane
Every Saturday from May 13th through mid-October. A hybrid indoor-outdoor vendor location with entertainment, produce, and other locally-made goodies. The market acts as Spokane's response to Pike Place Market in Seattle. It runs the whole day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
For a closer look at the restaurants and vendors, go to their website: https://www.wondermarketspokane.com/