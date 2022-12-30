BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Division of Aeronautics just held their annual Aviation Art Contest, and students across the state really showed off their love of flying and artistic talent!
The contest is open to all Idaho students aged 5-18, separated into age brackets. This year's theme was "Aviation gets you there."
First place winners in each bracket won an invitation to ride an in an airplane, a copy of their artwork signed by the Governor Little, and a congratulatory letter. Second place winners won $25 worth of art supplies and a congratulatory letter. All winners and the runners-up will be featured in the 2023 Aviation Art Calendar!
First Place Winners:
Age Group I: 5–6 years old WINNER
Age Group II: 7–9 years old WINNER
Age Group III: 10–12 years old WINNER
Age Group IV: 13–15 years old WINNER
No entries submitted for Age Group V: 16–18 years old
See all of the winning artwork (plus the second place and runner-up finishers) on the art contest webpage under the “Safety & Education” tab.
Are you feeling inspired after seeing these fantastic entries? Do you have a creative student who loves to fly in mind? Then keep your eyes peeled—applications for next year’s contest will be available in Jan. 2023 at the Aeronautics webpage.