WSU Cheer Team takes home second national title to Pullman

ANAHEIM, Calif. - After two days of competition, with two near-perfect routines, the Washington State University (WSU) Cheer Team took a second national title home to Pullman.
The weekend of Feb. 24, the WSU Cheer Team traveled to Anaheim, California to compete at the USA Spirit Collegiate National Championships. Wanting to defend their win from 2022, the team felt extra pressure walking onto the competition floor.
“This year we were given a little more of a run for our money. . . there was definitely more pressure to uphold what we had done the season before,” Washington State University Senior, Evelyn Rowe, said.
The team competed in the Four Year Large Co-Ed Division against New Mexico State University, who allegedly entered this competition just to compete against WSU.
“We were all really nervous,” said Evelyn. “What it came down to was going to hit on Saturday and Sunday.”
Although the team may not have performed two perfect routines, they came close with one very small deduction, ultimately bringing them to that top spot.
WSU Cheer is known for recruiting some of the best athletes in the Inland Northwest. This year, those athletes have formed a bond like no other.
“I have never been a part of a team like WSU,” freshman Ryleigh Woodman said, “It was so much fun cheering with my best friends and the feeling after we got off the mat was unbeatable.”