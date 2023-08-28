RICHLAND, Wash. — Who doesn't love Cougar Gold cheese? Well, you might have a chance to earn free cheese!
Cougar Gold has partnered with Gesa Credit Union to launch a first of its kind, "Cheeseback Rewards Program" ahead of WSU vs. University of Wisconsin-Madison game.
This program will begin on Sept. 8 and will run throughout the 2023 WSU football season.
To earn reward points towards free cheese, just swipe your WSU co-branded Affinity Debit Card.
“Wisconsin may be the #1 cheese-producing state in the country, but I’m sure our fantastic partners at WSU can show them a thing or two about cheesemaking. Who doesn’t love Cougar Gold?” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union, and proud WSU alumni. “We’re really excited to kick off the football season with this Cheeseback Rewards program, and personally, I am really excited about the fun and creativity of it.”
Gesa's WSU Affinity Debit Card program earns money for the university's athletic fund year-round.
In addition to the Cheeseback rewards, Gesa will be rolling out a Cheeseback reward mobile food truck that will be offering free Cougar Gold.
The truck will visit the union's Pullman branch on Sept. 8 and then drive over to the university on Sept. 9 for the football game. For the following week, it will be located at select Spokane branches from Sept. 11 - Sept. 14.
