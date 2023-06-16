SPOKANE, Wash. — Connor Nelson was in the third grade at Westview Elementary School last year when high schoolers from Shadle Park read "The Invisible Boy" to their class. A story about a boy who felt invisible and learns to shine by sharing his strengths, he found it resonated with him.
When the story came to an end, his teacher, Mrs. Tiffiny Santos, asked the class what thoughts they had. That was when Connor showed true bravery by opening. He walked to the front and admitted he, too, felt invisible.
"I guess I really just felt like I didn't really have that many friends, nobody listened to me," he explained.
Santos said after Connor shared that feeling, she looked around the room and saw many other students nodding their heads, quietly acknowledging they felt the same.
It was after two long years of COVID-19, during which most students spent much of their time isolated and alone. For her third-grade class, it meant most had very little time forming connections to their classmates and teachers like they traditionally might have. It was precisely why the collaboration between the seniors and third-graders began, with older students offering guidance and mentorship to younger kids while learning more about leadership and giving back to the community.
However, the high school seniors from Shadle Park talked about it after the meeting and acknowledged they also felt invisible. So they decided they had to act.
A plan was made to paint a mural together, though it took some time to arrange--enough time that Connor and his class moved onto the fourth grade, and the Shadle Park seniors graduated. However, with the help of a local artist, they're carrying through with their plan.
It's an event they're hoping to carry out annually now, to ensure all students learn to show kindness, express themselves, and feel seen.
"I'm glad that I spoke up," Connor said.
His family is glad too. Connor's dad, Jeffery, says since that day, his son comes home and tells his family all sorts of stories about who he met at school and what they did together. It's been wonderful for them to see Connor breaking out of his shell and helping others do the same.
As for why Connor is so comfortable now, Jeffery said it starts with parenting.
"Talking to your kids about being able to express their emotions when they're feeling down--being able to open up to their teachers, to their friends--that can be such a big help to at least making feelings known so something can be done about it."
Santos said the first thing she did when Connor spoke up was commend his bravery for doing so. It can be difficult to open up and allow oneself to be vulnerable, but Connor overcame that fear. In doing so, it allowed others to do the same.
While this is the first year a mural will be painted, the goal is to make it an annual event. It will be painted on Monroe and Garland, so be sure to swing by after it is finished! Hopefully, it can inspire you to connect with others too!