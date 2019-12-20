Lewiston, ID- A Lewiston man is facing felony charges for running over 12 stop signs in Lewiston.
On Thursday, Lewiston Police Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident in the area of 8th Street and 9th Avenue.
When they got there, they saw a stop sign was run over and lying in the street. As the officers kept checking the area, they found 11 more signs had been run over in the Normal Hill area. The suspect vehicle was a 1990's model Ford Pickup.
Early Friday morning, officers located the truck and charged Lewiston resident Joshua Harrison with Felony Malicious Injury to Property.
The total damage was estimated at $2,000 and the city's Traffic Department has put up temporary stop signs for the time being.
