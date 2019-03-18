Local firefighter re-learns to walk after accident, raises money for kids helmets in marathon

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- A Spokane Valley firefighter spent months re-learning how to walk after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. Now he is running a marathon to help raise money to buy kids in the area helmets of their own.
June 23, 2018 was a day Montana Sturges will never forget, except for the fact that he only remembers a small portion of it.
"It was dusk and my fiance Addison and I were riding home. That's about all I remember. Now in retrospective I know now, I was hit by a car."
A bicycle versus car crash that should have killed him.
"Statistically, I should not have lived," Sturges said. "For awhile it was touch and go whether I would die."
But he didn't. Montana survived a traumatic head injury that resulted in part of his skull being removed and the loss all of basic motor function.
After months of rehabilitation and practice, he started to regain basic movement.
"I was 25, 6' 5" and couldn't stand in the shower by myself," Montana says. "The hardest thing I had to do was re-learn to walk. I would wear a helmet, use a walker and go down the hospital hallways."
Fast forward a few more month and Montana will be be doing more than walking. He will be running a marathon.
"It took me 7 months to re-learn to walk, and now I'm running an ultra marathon."
On May 11, Montana will participate in the Priest Lake Ultra Marathon, a 50k race. Montana says he isn't just doing this to challenge himself though.
"There are only so many things that we can influence," Montana says. "And children, they are the future. Seat belt education, car seat education, and helmets."
Kootenai Health Foundation's Injury Prevention Program provides funds to purchase helmets for children in the area. Currently, the program is tight on funding to continue purchasing helmets.
Montana explained his involvement with the program from traveling to schools to share his personal experience, to fundraising.
His goal is to raise enough funds to buy 2 helmets each kilometer he runs in the ultra marathon.
In total, $8,500 in donations, equaling 850 helmets, and running every mile of the race.
"I might not run every mile, I might have to walk," he says. "But I will finish."
Despite the effects of his accident Montana is hopefully for not only his future, but the future of the Injury Prevention Program.
"If I could just help one person, child or adult learn, and prevent them from what happened to me, it would all be worth it."
To support Montana and donate to the Injury Prevention Program go to Kootenai Health Foundation's donation website.
To ensure donations go to the Injury Prevention Program, selection "Injury Prevention Program" in the "Destination" line of the form.