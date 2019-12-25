UPDATE:
Spokane Valley- Spokane Police Officers say a man led deputies and troopers on a chase through the Spokane Valley with a stolen car.
The car was stolen from Hertz Rent-A-Car and crashed near Rutter and Fancher. The driver fled the car which had officers telling people nearby to stay in their homes.
Police finally caught the man and arrested him.
Also during the chase, a Washington State Patrol Trooper totaled his car, but was not injured.
Spokane Valley- Spokane Sheriff's Department was asking people to stay indoors while they search for a man near Felts field.
We have reporter on scene trying to get more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.