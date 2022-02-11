Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- BG (impound #38315) is an adult black and white short-haired cat. He's a sweet, affectionate calm boy, who's very curious to know what's around him. He warmed up right away as soon as we opened the door to his kennel, and he sniffed all around trying to learn more about Jax. He's really hoping to find a family of his own soon, so he can get out of the shelter and into some very loving arms.
- Valentina (impound #38611) is an adult orange short haired cat. Yes, she's a girl AND she's orange! This rare beauty is a total sweetheart, and she'll tell you all about it. She's personable, friendly, and will open right up when she finds her people. She'll make a great pet.
- Circe (impound #37978) is an adult white and brown pit mix. This happy girl can't wait to make friends! She was very interested in getting to know Jax and everyone around her. She loves exploring her surroundings, playing, and giving you lots of love. She's easily distracted, but once you get her attention with a treat, she'll sit for you! You can tell this sweet girl has had puppies before, so now it's time for someone to take care of her.
- Majiko (impound #38557) is an adult black German Shepherd mix. She's a very sweet, gentle girl, who's feeling shy and overwhelmed in the shelter. It's made her pretty skittish, and she really just wants to get out, and into a forever home. She's definitely a smart girl, who will respond well to training, and as soon as she's feeling comfortable and secure again, she'll make a great pet.