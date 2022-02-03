Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Deja (impound #38567) is an adult tortoiseshell and white cat. He's a friendly, happy boy, who can't wait to get out of his cage. He's very eager to know what's going on around him, especially if there are other animals involved.
- Garth (impound #38500) is an adult black long-haired cat, whose adoption cost has been sponsored! He's a sweet boy, who's curious and affectionate, but he's very shy in the shelter. Once he warms up, he's a total love, he just needs someone who will give him the chance!
- Sebastian (impound #38173) is a young adult white and black spaniel mix. This energetic boy is still essentially in his puppy phase. He gets very excited to make new friends, and can't wait to go on adventures. He'll do best in a home that can give him an outlet for all of his energy, and maybe get him into some obedience training. He seems very smart and eager to please!
- Zoe (impound #36928) is a young adult black and tan Doberman mix. She's also still close to the puppy stage, and can't wait to play and be loved. She has a lot of energy, and will be a great adventure buddy. She's very curious about other dogs, and will likely do great with some basic training.