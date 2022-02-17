Promo's picks 2-17-2022.jpg.png

Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.

- Sol (impound #33723) is an adult gray tabby cat. He's a sweet, shy boy, who really wants to get out of the shelter. We found him sleeping behind his litter box, so it's really clear he's overwhelmed, and we can't blame him. He's been up for adoption for months, and has really come a long way. At first, he wouldn't let anyone touch him, so he went into a foster home for a little while, and learned to warm up to people. Now, he's much more social, but he'll still take his time getting to know you. Once he trusts you, he's an absolute cuddle bug.

- Crimson (impound #36357) is an adult longhair dilute torbi cat. She's a stunning, petite lady, who just wants to be loved. She also really wants to get out of the shelter. She doesn't like to be picked up, and she may come off as being slightly crabby, but she's very open to being friends, especially if you give her some treats. She looks like one of her eyes may be a little hard to see out of, but it doesn't seem to bother her. She'll thrive with some regular brushing that can make her shine like the star she is!

- Granger (impound #38622) is an adult black great Dane mix. He's definitely smaller than a great Dane, but he's got the adorable floppy ears and long limbs! He's a happy boy who loves making friends, and seems to be good with other dogs, as long as they're going to play with him. He'll do best in a home that can get him some regular exercise, as he'll be a great adventure buddy.
- North (impound #37103) is a young adult tan pit mix. This fun boy is full of energy. He's eager to make friends, VERY interested in food, and loves to explore. He's not quite sure how to handle all of his enthusiasm, so he might benefit from some training. But he's very motivated, eager to please, and will make a great pet as long as he has an outlet to get some daily exercise.

