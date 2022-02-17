Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Sol (impound #33723) is an adult gray tabby cat. He's a sweet, shy boy, who really wants to get out of the shelter. We found him sleeping behind his litter box, so it's really clear he's overwhelmed, and we can't blame him. He's been up for adoption for months, and has really come a long way. At first, he wouldn't let anyone touch him, so he went into a foster home for a little while, and learned to warm up to people. Now, he's much more social, but he'll still take his time getting to know you. Once he trusts you, he's an absolute cuddle bug.
- Crimson (impound #36357) is an adult longhair dilute torbi cat. She's a stunning, petite lady, who just wants to be loved. She also really wants to get out of the shelter. She doesn't like to be picked up, and she may come off as being slightly crabby, but she's very open to being friends, especially if you give her some treats. She looks like one of her eyes may be a little hard to see out of, but it doesn't seem to bother her. She'll thrive with some regular brushing that can make her shine like the star she is!