Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Colton (impound #38939) is an adult gray and white tabby cat. He's a curious, happy boy, who likes to know what's going on around him. He loves scratches, and really wants to find a family of his own.
- Ranger (impound #38912) is an adult mail gray tabby cat. Sorry for the eating shot, he was hungry and a little camera shy. He's a sweet boy, who really can't wait to get out of the shelter, and into his forever home.
- Nocturn (impound #38175) is a young adult black lab mix. He's a big boy, who has a whole lot of love to give. His adoption has been sponsored, so he's ready to go home!