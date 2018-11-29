KHQ opens its Q Vault to share with you a Spokane treasure.
The Looff Carrousel is one of the most charming and iconic places in Spokane and the story about its creation is just as lovely.
Charles Looff was a master carver and crafted the carousel as a wedding gift to his daughter in the early 1900s.
Families enjoyed the amusement ride at Spokane's Natatorium Park, until the park was closed and the carousel placed in storage.
The Looff Carrousel was reestablished at Riverfront Park in 1975.
If you’re wondering why it wasn’t on display a year earlier, at Expo 74, according to the City of Spokane, there was concern that the enormous crowds could have damaged it.
The Looff Carrousel remained in Riverfront Park until 2016, when the city embarked on a major renovation that included a new building that now houses and protects the beautiful hand-carved ride for generations to come.
