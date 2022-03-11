Following their deployment to Washington hospitals and nursing homes, members of the National Guard spending two weeks with veterans homes in Spokane, Port Orchard and Orting to help fill gaps in staffing.
Veteran's homes throughout the state have been requesting National Guard members to assist with none-clinical tasks throughout the pandemic and especially during the surge of the Omicron variant, according to the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA).
Guard members have been "answering resident call lights, cleaning meal trays, answering non-clinical requests, performing deep cleaning, performing COVID screenings, assisting with manual tasks, conducting grounds work, among other duties."
WDVA recorded the following quotes from residents, staff and Guard members:
Resident Gilbert Tappin (Washington Soldiers Home in Orting): “I think it’s really good that they’re so patriotic that they’d come out and help us. It’s nice seeing young people holding onto the flag because I once held onto the flag.”
Resident Joseph Fourbears (Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard): “I think it’s very, very beneficial. They’ve been extremely polite and kind, and I think it’s just a big help for everyone. It’s part of getting together to solve a problem. The captain is excellent, what a beautiful human being. She’s perfect for the job. There’s a great deal of care and understanding and love that she has for the veterans and her people.”
Nikolas Jennings, staff development coordinator (Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard): “One of the coolest things about having the National Guardsmen out here is the reaction they get from the residents. The residents will see them in uniform and they ask them about their service and they ask them what they’re doing, and the immediate interaction between the two generations is really, really neat to see. They’re being fantastic for helping out the nursing staff and they’ve been really efficient in any jobs we’ve given them.”
Captain Geneva Hoskins-Dorsey, 194th Medical Group, officer in charge of immunizations(Washington National Guard): “This has been an amazing experience because what better way to give back than to serve vets who served our country. It’s an amazing experience. You never know the hand you may be dealt with – one day, we may end up here. This is a great place … the vets love it here, and I feel like this is an honorable way to give back. I’m really getting connected to these vets. They’re telling me their stories, I’m telling them mine, and we’re connecting on nice levels. It’s really been amazing here.”
Staff Sergeant Tyler Richardson, 262, Cyberwarfare Operator (Washington National Guard): “This is completely new to me, being a computer guy, but being able to be around all the veterans and helping out the nurses and chatting with the veterans – it’s been very humbling. I enjoy their company and learning their stories. They’ve gone through a lot of things I’ve never imagined going through. It’s just very humbling to hear their stories.”