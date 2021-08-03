TRI-CITIES, Wash. - After over a year without any Youth Choir programming, the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers announces the 6th Annual Choir Camp this August for youth in the Tri-Cities area.
Choir Camp will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, from 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13.
Young singers entering grades 4-8 are encouraged to register for camp – no audition or previous singing experience is required. Tuition is $50 per person, and scholarships are available upon request.
Campers will learn the basics of vocal technique and performing with artistry in a choral group. The group will sing at the Tri-City Devils game on the evening of Aug. 13.
This program will be subject to safety precautions as recommended by the state at the time of camp. As most participants will be under 12 years of age and therefore un-vaccinated, all campers will be required to follow safety protocols such as masking and social distancing.
The number of participants has also been limited to a maximum of 25 to ensure that spacing can be achieved, as stated in a release.
All singing will be held outdoors and in a shaded area, to provide maximum safety in light of viral transmission risk as well as summer weather considerations.
Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs Summer Camp will be led by Adrienne Shields, a music educator in our area. Adrienne also serves as an accompanist for MY Choir programming as well as an administrator and director for several other area music programs, including the Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony.
The 2019-2020 Mastersingers Youth Choir season was cut short at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with all MCM activities including adult and youth choirs.
Upon the release of the Washington State Performing Arts Sector Reopening Plan, approved by state agencies on Jan. 13, plans to re-start programming began. This camp will be the first activity for the Youth Choir program under these new recommendations.
Registration for MY Choir Summer Camp is available at www.MCMastersingers.org.