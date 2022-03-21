SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash -
If you are traveling over Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning, plan on slow going.
The Washington Department of Transportation says chains are required on all vehicles headed eastbound except all wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.
If you are traveling west, traction tires are required. Chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.
Road conditions include compact snow, slush and ice.
At last check it was snowing hard and there was poor visibility.
You can check current conditions here.
