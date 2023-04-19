SPOKANE, Wash. - Bike lovers, strap on your helmets and get ready to gear up. The Spokane Bike Swap and Expo is coming to the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center this weekend!
Whether you have a bike you want to get rid of or are looking to try something new, you're bound to find it at the Spokane Bike Swap. Shoppers can choose from over 50 exhibitors, including various local bike shops.
Those looking for some extra cash can bring their bike to sell, or you can donate your bike for a free admission pass to the event. If you're not looking to part ways with your wheels, admission into the event is $5 and those 12 and under are free.
Bike's purchased in the Bike Corral will receive a free kids helmet.
Bike check-in begins April 21 from 3-7 p.m. The event is April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Don't know how to ride a bike want to learn? There will be a free Safe City Cycling Class at 11 a.m. hosted by Commute SmartNW.