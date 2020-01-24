SPOKANE-WA- One group of 8th grade girls at St Mary Catholic School is crushing the competition, and getting ready to compete in a World Competition for robotics.
These aren't your typical robots, the girls make their unique designs out of Legos. Some of the girls have been working together for five years, while others are new to the "Lego Superheroes" team, and ready to claim another title.
The robot they've designed doesn't have a remote, and it's all programmed ahead of time to complete different tasks.
Right now, the girls are getting ready to compete in a World Championship this April in Houston, Texas. The team has been fundraising, and is looking for a little support from the community.
If you're interested in donating, or cheering the team on, reach out to their coach, Keith Miner, at Robotics@stmarysspokane.org
You can also find them on Facebook at: St Mary Catholic School Robotics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.