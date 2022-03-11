SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, the 17th annual Spokane Motorcycle Show and Sale is preparing to open their doors at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
The motorcycle show will run March 11 to 13. On March 11 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., On March 12 hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 13 hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On top of hundreds of motorcycles for sale, there will also be the Seattle Cossacks Stunt show, an indoor swap meet, a Budweiser biker bar and an indoor poker run. They will also be doing a Gas Giveaway throughout the course of the show where they will be giving away $100 gas gift cards.
Tickets are $12 at the door and they are asking for cash only. Kids 12 and under are free and the tickets are good for the whole weekend. There is also free parking at the fairgrounds.