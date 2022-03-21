Spring is here, which means it's time for spring cleaning.
According to the American Cleaning Institute, 3 out 4 people say they plan to scrub down their homes.
But, when it comes down to it, most also say they'd rather have someone else do their cleaning for them, even if that means bribing someone.
Homebuilding company Lombardo Homes surveyed one-thousand Americans to find the most hated chores across the country.
One out of ten say they try to bribe their partner or a roommate to pick up some of their most hated chores.
Those include cleaning the bathroom, changing the furnace filter, doing yard work, doing the dishes and taking out the trash.