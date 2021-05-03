The Wishing Star Foundation brings the Goat BAAAAAAACK! This time with virtual goats to send to your family and friends from now until May 9th!
The Wishing Star foundation was established in 1983 by first grade teacher, Karen Kurowski, and her husband.
While teaching, she lost a student in her class to brain cancer, and then set out on a mission to make a difference in the lives of other parents with children in similar situations.
The Wishing Star Foundation grants special wishes to children with consuming, terminal, life-threatening illnesses. The work now continues even through a pandemic with virtual goats! Since the start of the foundation, many have stepped up to volunteer, help, and assist in continuing to make wishes come true!
Right now, they are SENDING OUT GOATS in an effort to raise money. You can send a goat by visiting http://wishingstar.org/goats/