The Wishing Star Foundation is BAAAAAAACK! This time with GOATS to send to your family and friends from now until May 7th! (For the following areas: Spokane County, Coeur d"Alene, & Post Falls).
The Wishing Star foundation was established in 1983 by first grade teacher, Karen Kurowski, and her husband.
While teaching, she lost a student in her class to brain cancer, and then set out on a mission to make a difference in the lives of other parents with children in similar situations.
The Wishing Star Foundation grants special wishes to children ages 12-21 with consuming, terminal, life-threatening illnesses. The work of the foundation now continues. As of 1990, many have stepped up to help the foundation and assist in making wishes come true!
Right now through May 7th, they are SENDING OUT GOATS in an effort to raise money. You can send a goat by visiting http://wishingstar.org/goats/