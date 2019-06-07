SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane will be celebrating Pride Month with a Pride Parade on Saturday afternoon.
The parade will be from noon to 1 p.m. in downtown Spokane.
Road closures will start as early as 10:30 a.m. Streets effected include W. Spokane Falls Blvd., N. Stevens Street, W. Riverside Ave., and Main Street, and others in the downtown area near Riverfront Park.
The Spokane Pride Parade is tomorrow! Closures will start as early as 10:30. If you are planning on traveling downtown give yourself extra time. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/TzIPNPvMsu— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) June 7, 2019
"To Thrive, Not Just Survive."
The parade has been held every years since 1992 to honor those in the New York police raids of Stonewall Inn in 1969.
