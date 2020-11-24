Running through Dec. 21, you can sign up online and receive free Christmas presents for kids in your family, up to 12 years old.
The Marines said they are always looking for more toys. There are donation boxes in stores around Spokane, including one at KHQ. See a full list below.
Toys for Tots this year is located at the old White Elephant building located at 12614 E Sprague Avenue and asks that people register before showing up. Pick up will be drive thru only on the north side of the building.
Here is a full list of participating drop off locations:
- All Fire Stations in the City and County
- All branches of Global Credit Union
- Edward Jones Investments (most offices)
- All Walmart locations
- Spine Team, 510 E. Holland
- All Element Massage locations
- Inland Oral Surgery, 11909 N Division St and 2204 W 29th Ave
- North 40, both locations
- General Store, 2424 N Division
- Lithia, 10701 N Newport Hwy
- Creative Auto Touch, 3206 N Division
- Camp Chevrolet, 101 E Montgomery
- Teacher’s World, 4808 E Sprague
- Gus Johnson, 8300 E. Sprague
- Lone Wolf Harley Davidson, 19011E Cataldo
- Taekwondo Academy, HUB Sports Center
