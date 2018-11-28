Toys for Tots served their first families today. Put on by Marines, Toys for Tots gives gifts to people in need.
Running through Dec. 22, you can sign up online and receive a free Christmas presents for kids in your family, up to 12 years old.
The Marines said they are always looking for more toys. There are donation boxes in stores around Spokane, including one at KHQ.
Toys for Tots is located at 5520 N Division St., and asks that people park behind the building and enter through the rear.
Pick up begins on November 28th with numbers 1-100.