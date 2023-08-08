From the Idaho Trails Association:
Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails in North Idaho on late summer and early fall projects!
Trips range in length from one day to one week, and in difficulty from easy for beginner hikers to strenuous for seasoned volunteers. Hikers who are interested in joining are encouraged to visit ITA’s website to sign up for a project. No trail maintenance experience is necessary to join.
ITA has completed 10 trail projects in the North Idaho region so far this year and has another 7 projects scheduled this season. Here are a few upcoming projects in North Idaho:
Pend Oreille Divide- August 12-14
Volunteers will enjoy beautiful views of the Purcell and Selkirk Mountains on this section of the Idaho Centennial Trail.
Hughes Fork- August 18-22
This five-day project near the Washington border includes all meals and pack support to bring in personal gear.
Jackson Creek- September 8-10
This three-day weekend project on this Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail is in partnership with Washington Trails Association.
Timber Mountain- September 16
This one-day trail project takes place in a scenic area with lots of history and an old mining settlement.
Chimney Rock- September 23
On National Public Lands Day, volunteers will work this scenic trail that heads up to Chimney Rock on the Selkirk Mountains Crest.
To sign up for these projects and see the rest of ITA’s North Idaho schedule, visit the ITA website!
ABOUT
Idaho has over 10,000 miles of non-motorized hiking trails on public lands throughout our state. These trails are an irreplaceable resource that contributes to the outdoor recreation opportunities and great quality of life in Idaho.
Unfortunately, funding for the care and upkeep of Idaho’s hiking trails is far short of what is needed to keep them open and usable. Idaho Trails Association (ITA) was formed in 2010 to help deal with this challenge.
ITA is a nonprofit that works with volunteers, organizations, and government partners to preserve Idaho’s incredible trail system through education, maintenance projects, and public lands advocacy. All of ITA’s projects are completed with the help of volunteers who are passionate about preserving Idaho’s trails for ongoing recreation and future generations.