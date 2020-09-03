OLYMPIA, WA- The numbers of initial claims for unemployment benefits in Washington made two percent decrease from last week.
According to the Washington Employment Security Department, there were 18,172 regular unemployment claims for the week of August 23 through August 29. There was also 560,920 total claims for all unemployment benefit category.
"Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 270 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications," ESD said in a press release.
ESD paid out over $178.9 million for 357,248 individual claims – a decrease of $3.5 million and 128 more individuals compared to the prior week.
In Spokane County: Initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,057 to 1,040 down 2 percent from the week before.
