Ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Spokane

SPOKANE, WASH- What is the lunar new year? It starts Tuesday and is one of the most important celebrations in Asian cultures.
From Korean, Vietnamese, and Chinese communities all taking part in the celebration, the celebration for the holidays started back in the 14th century in the Shang Dynasty.
This year, is the year of the Tiger.
Celebrations can take place for up to 15 days, here in Spokane events will take place on February 5th from 1 to 7 p.m. at the River Front Park Pavilion.
On certain days the 15-day celebration has different meanings and throughout the celebration, families come together in traditional food.
, Spokane’s sister cities are Jilin city, China, Nishinomiya, Japan, and Jecheon, South Korea which will take part in some form and festivities through the next couple of days.
The Japanese gardens in Manito Park were completed in 1974 and symbolize the friendship of Spokane and its sister city, Nishinomiya, Japan. Although those who call Japan home do not identify the lunar new year as an official holiday it is generally celebrated.
So how can you celebrate? Many of the traditions date back thousands of years.
Several of the celebrations involve food. Certain foods that you can consume over the new year bring good luck to your family!
- Tradition says, eating fish will increase prosperity.
- Dumplings increase wealth, you can follow this link for the recipe to lucky dumplings!
- Eating longevity noodles, the name takes it away here, but they symbolize longevity.
And by spreading the wealth, with traditional red envelopes they are oftentimes filled with money and blessings, they symbolize good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.
But there are important rules: when giving out the envelopes, only clean, crisp bills should be put into the envelopes, the amount given in red envelopes never includes the number ‘4’ - that means no 4, 40, or 400 amounts - as the pronunciation of ‘four’ in Chinese sounds like the word for death.
Spokane’s United We Stand and Numerica will host the celebration of the Lunar New Year and the Festivities will kick off at the Central Pavilion at 1 p.m. on February 5, 2022 is a list of books you can check out from the Spokane Public Library about the lunar new year.