SPOKANE, WASH- 2020 is a Census year, and it’s required and the answers are required by law.
Right now, Census counters are working hard to ensure we get an accurate count both in Washington and Idaho.
Census takers are going door to door right now to homes that have not yet completed the Census.
The overall response rate in the state of Washington is 71.3 percent, and over in Idaho, they are seeing a 68.7 percent response rate.
Spokane county numbers show a 71.3 percent response rate, but just down the road over in Bonner county, they’re seeing a 49.6 percent response rate and the Census Bureau would like that to be higher.
For individuals who don’t take part that’s a loss of $15,000 over 10 years for the state.
“One of the benefits of the census is the fact that census data determines how hundreds of billions of dollars go back to local communities,” Donald Bendz Census Bureau said, “these are things or determining where do we put another fire station, road improvements any kind of medical aid that you would need that comes from the government.”
The Census Bureau tells us if you do get one of these knocks on your door and you’re a little suspicious couple things to look out for.
A Census taker will never ask you for your Social Security Number, or your political affiliation, financial information and, they will be wearing an ID badge.
All Census takers will be following social distancing guidelines when they knock on your door. The CDC says the Census being conducted right now is low risk since these questions can all be answered outside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.