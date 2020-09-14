Worksource Spokane is planning to match employers with potential employees this month with a virtual job fair.
The online fair, conducted Sept. 15, is open to those looking for work, or for those looking to take another step in their career. In-person and remote work opportunities are available in the greater Spokane area, according to Worksource Spokane.
Pre-registration is required for the fair which will take place via smartphone, tablet or computer. Participants will be able to talk with recruiters through text and video chat.
