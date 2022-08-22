PULLMAN, Wash. - The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University will host a new exhibition "Esperé Mucho Tiempo Pa Ver," beginning Aug. 23.
The exhibition will feature the work of Walla Walla based Juventino Aranda.
Aranda's sharp-witted art conveys his search for identity at the complex intersection of his heritage. Born to Mexican immigrants in Walla Walla, much of his recent work draws on his family history and particularities of his childhood that speak to foreignness in his native land.
His artwork also blends the mediums of painting, sculpture, craft, high art, manufacturing and handmade.
The exhibition will at the museum from Aug. 23 until March 11, 2023.