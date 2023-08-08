SPOKANE, Wash. — Look out for Northeast Youth Center's annual lemonade stand on Friday!
Northeast Youth Center encourages people of Spokane to support the youth at the center by purchasing a cup of lemonade. The lemonade stand will be on the corner of Haven and Queen and officially starts at 9 a.m.
Money raised by the lemonade stand will go towards a day of fun. The annual event has raised tens of thousands of dollars towards providing funds for kids to go to Triple Play in Hayden and the Pre-K kids to visit Chuck E Cheese.
Represented by the City of Spokane's Parks and Recreation Department, they serve Spokane's youth through low-cost recreational and educational opportunities. These programs include before and after-school daycare, sports, and special events.
Northeast Youth Center has been building life experiences and enhancing the self-esteem of many youths and teens in the community since 1971, according to the center. Northeast Youth Center uplifts a culturally enriching environment to help kids learn social interactions.